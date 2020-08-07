Score one of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra at $171 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,228.35 shipped. Down from the usual $1,400 price tag, today’s offer marks the third lowest we’ve seen on an unlocked model and comes within $28 of our previous mention on a carrier-locked version. S20 Ultra delivers a 6.9-inch display alongside 37-hour battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. There’s also expandable microSD card storage, as well as future-proof 5G connectivity. If Samsung’s new Note 20 devices aren’t doing anything for you, today’s sale is a great option for saving on one of the brand’s latest flagships. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 990 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab Samsung’s official S-View Flip Cover case for $33 at Amazon. This case will coat the S20 Ultra in a folio design that protects not only the back of your device, but also the front with a folding cover. There’s also a cut out on the front that lets you see current notifications at a glance without having to open the case. Or just pick up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case for $12 and call it a day.

Pair your new Android handset with Samsung’s just-announced Galaxy Buds Live, which had dropped to $150 just days after being released. Alternatively, enjoy ANC in another way with this morning’s deal that brings Sony’s high-end true wireless earbuds to a new all-time low at $170.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s super-speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI – in an immersive 6. 9” Infinity-O display.

