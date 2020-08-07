A 40% discount brings Twelve South’s AirSnap Pro Case to a new low of $28

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South AirSnap Pro Case for $28.15 shipped in black. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods Pro in a stylish twill covering and sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack and more. It’s compatible with the AirPods’ built-in wireless charging capabilities, and there’s also a cutout on the bottom for easily charging with a Lightning cable, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars and just earlier in the week we took a hands-on look as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Entering at just $6 over on Amazon, this alternative case will wrap your AirPods Pro in any number of colorful styles. You’ll be ditching the more premium leather design of the lead deal, and of course, the Twelve South quality, but will make out for significantly less. This option comes well-reviewed too, with over 3,200 customers having left a 4.8/5 star rating.

We also just took a look at a collection of elago’s latest AirPods Pro cases with unique designs. From rugged offerings to a style that brings mini car aesthetics to your earbuds, you’ll want to check out our review right here for all the details.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro Case features:

Full-grain leather case with reinforced edge stitching is designed to protect AirPods Pro. Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go. S-Clip keeps AirSnap attached to your bag or backpack and is easily removable if you want to secure to a keyring or use included wrist strap. Bottom cut-out for convenient charging without removing from case. AirSnap also supports wireless charging.

