While Ultra-wide monitors have been the standard for high-end gaming for quite a while, Super Ultra-wide is starting to take over the scene. Viotek’s latest Super Ultra-wide monitor, the SUW49DA, offers 49-inches of 120Hz 1440p gaming space designed to handle whatever you throw at it.

With a resolution of 5120×1440, Viotek’s latest gaming monitor offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 32:9 aspect ratio. This enters the Super Ultra-wide realm of sizing and offers plenty of space for gaming, productivity, and much more. This monitor is perfect for those who play games like Valorant or Apex Legends that could benefit from the wider field-of-view. Viotek says the monitor is “visually stunning” as images “come to life with dazzling color, contrast, and brightness.” There’s “eye shield”, which is an integrated blue light filter setting that can help guard your eyes to help prevent digital fatigue.

Replace your multi-monitor setup with a single display

While many of us use multi-monitor setups, the issue always remains the bezels between the two displays. While bezels are getting smaller and smaller, it’s still something that breaks up the visual flow. This monitor offers a “dual quad HD” resolution that essentially replaces a dual 16:9 setup with a single screen, removing the need for the center bezel.

FreeSync and G-SYNC provide a tear-free experience

If you’ve ever played games on a high frame rate monitor, then you’ve likely experienced some form of in-game tearing. This is when a part of the image has refreshed before another section, causing a visual “tear.” NVIDIA users can leverage G-SYNC while AMD is powered by FreeSync technologies, both of which deliver a tear-free experience while playing fast-paced games.

Pricing and availability

While many Super Ultra-wide monitors can cost quite a bit, Viotek’s entrance comes in at $979.99 shipped. This is quite expensive when you consider that many 4K monitors are in the $500 range. But, if you think about the fact that this is essentially two 120Hz 16:9 screens, it’s a great deal for what it is.

9to5Toys’ take

I love that companies are pushing the limits of what technology can offer. Most people game at 16:9 or 21:9, but Viotek is wanting high-end setups to be outfitted with this 32:9 monster and enjoy a dual monitor setup without having to run two separate displays. I can’t wait until more companies come out with monitors like this, as I love the idea of having even more screen real estate on my desk.

