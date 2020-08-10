Samsung Galaxy Chromebook returns to all-time low at $799 after $200 discount

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $799 shipped in both colors. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Having been released earlier in the spring, Samsung’s newest Chromebook packs a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display into a lightweight design with backlit keyboard. On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM. A 2-in-1 form-factor lets you take full advantage of the bundled S-Pen, which can be stowed away on the side. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on from earlier in the year. Hit the jump for more.

A great way to spend just a portion of your savings is by picking up a $14 sleeve to keep things protected. Even if you won’t be taking the Chromebook to school or work in the coming months, it’s still a notable buy for ensuring the Galaxy Chromebook is scratched in between sessions. This one is comprised of a water-repellent material, comes in a variety of colorways, and carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 6,400 customers.

While we’re talking Chromebooks, you can still save $230 on HP’s 14-inch x360 128GB model, which sports a convertible 2-in-1 design and is on sale for $399. Or for something a little more high-end, Google’s Pixelbook Go delivers much of the same Chrome OS-based experience, but with a 4K display at $150 off.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook features:

Complete tasks on the go with this Fiesta Red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer. The 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, while the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM deliver powerful performance. This Bluetooth-enabled Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer has a 256GB SSD that speeds up startups and offers ample storage.

