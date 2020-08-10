Samsung Galaxy Chromebook returns to all-time low at $799 after $200 discount

- Aug. 10th 2020 8:47 am ET

Get this deal
$999 $799
0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $799 shipped in both colors. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Having been released earlier in the spring, Samsung’s newest Chromebook packs a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display into a lightweight design with backlit keyboard. On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM. A 2-in-1 form-factor lets you take full advantage of the bundled S-Pen, which can be stowed away on the side. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on from earlier in the year. Hit the jump for more.

A great way to spend just a portion of your savings is by picking up a $14 sleeve to keep things protected. Even if you won’t be taking the Chromebook to school or work in the coming months, it’s still a notable buy for ensuring the Galaxy Chromebook is scratched in between sessions. This one is comprised of a water-repellent material, comes in a variety of colorways, and carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 6,400 customers.

While we’re talking Chromebooks, you can still save $230 on HP’s 14-inch x360 128GB model, which sports a convertible 2-in-1 design and is on sale for $399. Or for something a little more high-end, Google’s Pixelbook Go delivers much of the same Chrome OS-based experience, but with a 4K display at $150 off.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook features:

Complete tasks on the go with this Fiesta Red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer. The 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, while the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM deliver powerful performance. This Bluetooth-enabled Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer has a 256GB SSD that speeds up startups and offers ample storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$999 $799
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go