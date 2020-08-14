Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi 2-in-1 Charging Pad $17 (35% off), more

- Aug. 14th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

CPS US (a Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Stand for $16.60 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $26, that’s good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This dual charging pad makes a great addition to your nightstand, and can power both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It features an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad, so both iPhones and Android devices can take advantage of speedy refuels. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging house makes it convenient to charge your iWatch and iPhone/AirPods Pro simultaneously. Supports nightstand mode to see the time, date, and alarm easily. The tiny LED indicator on the side will glow green when charging and go off when you pick up the phone, which will not disturb your sleep.

Designed specifically for charging your iPhone Device wirelessly, including iPhone, iWatch, and New AirPods. Advanced ATB technology contributes to faster wireless charging speed. Certified safe with multiple protection: temperature control, over-charging protection, and more.

