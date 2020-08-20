Save $40 on Aqara’s HomeKit Starter Set at a new low of $90, more from $14

AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its 5-Piece HomeKit Starter Set for $89.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to over 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Aqara’s smart home package is a great way to bring a variety of devices into your HomeKit setup. Included here alongside the Zigbee-enabled hub is a smart plug and wireless remote, as well as two sensors for adding some automation into the mix. There’s both a contact sensor and motion detector for having the lights come on when someone enters a room and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we found it to be a compelling option in our recent hands-on coverage. Head below for some additional discounts from $14.

Other notable Aqara discounts include:

From Arlo HomeKit camera systems to Alexa-enabled smart clocks, you’ll find plenty of additional ways to upgrade your setup in our smart home guide. There’s also an on-going Echo sale at Amazon with deals starting at $17.50.

Aqara HomeKit Starter Set features:

Aqara can always provide you with the comfort of knowing what’s happening at home while you’re away. With a wide range of sensors, Aqara can trigger the alarm sound or send you an alert notification when unexpected entry, movement, temperature change, or water leak is detected. Communications between Aqara Hub and Aqara devices can reach up to 20 m (65 feet) under normal conditions.

