Earlier this year, Anker released a few new wireless earbuds. We got our hands on two of the sport-oriented offerings — the Soundcore Spirit X2 and Spirit Dot 2. With waterproofing and a significant boost to the bass performance, they share the same $80 price point with some key differences between them. Head below to watch the video and check them out.

Soundcore Spirit X2 — Out of the box

Up first, let’s take a look at the Spirit X2 from Anker and Soundcore. The Spirit X2 is much larger than most of the true wireless earbuds we’ve been checking out recently, and of course the Dot 2 earbuds. The case of the X2 flips up like a clam-shell with three lights on the front to indicate the battery level. On the back, we have a USB-C port for charging that is covered up to prevent anything from getting into the port.

As a sport-focused earbud, the Spirit X2 has a waterproof rating of IP68 to keep it safe from pretty much anything.

Getting the earbuds out of the case, the large, flexible ear hook helps to keep the earbud secure in the ear. To control the earbuds, each side has two tactile buttons. On the right earbud, there are buttons for volume up and a multi-purpose button for skipping tracks, taking and making calls, and calling up the voice assistant. On the left, a volume down button and another multi-purpose button as well.

Battery life

One very impressive spec on the Spirit X2 is battery life. From a single charge, the X2 will give around nine hours of playback, which can be upped to 36 hours of playtime when combined with the charging case. I imagine that is helped primarily from the large size of the earbuds themselves as well as the larger charging case.

Fit

The name of the game on the Spirit X2 is being used in an active setting, and the different ear tip ear wing and ear hook designs make it easy to get a fit that won’t fall out. Most of the earbuds I’ve been trying recently forgo the hooks around ears, but if you’re worried about getting a secure fit, these definitely address that issue. And they also benefit from that larger size with the impressive battery life.

Soundcore Spirit X2 and Dot2: Video

Sound

With both the Spirit X2 and the Dot 2 that we’ll talk about next, Soundcore boasts “epic bass,” which holds pretty true. There is a significant boost to the low end, which Soundcore attributes to the use of acoustic chambers behind the drivers to add more powerful bass resonance. In my listening, the bass sounds great. It gives the earbuds a very fun sound signature, one that I appreciate when out for a run or at the gym. The Spirit X2 also gets plenty loud and holds that bass performance up to the top of the volume range.

And if the standard bass boost isn’t enough, there is also a secondary EQ mode that boosts the low end even more. So, I do think that bassheads will be pleasantly pleased with the powerful sound pumping out of the Spirit X2.

Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 — Out of the Box

Moving on to the X2’s smaller counterpart, the Spirit Dot 2 earbuds offer a much more compact design. Overall, the Dot 2 earbuds are pretty small and fit inside the ear pretty snugly. On the outside, there is a capacitive touch button that you can’t see but can register inputs with a variety of taps and long presses. Double-tap the left earbud to skip to the next song, or double-tap the right to pause the track.

Also sport-minded, the Spirit Dot 2 earbuds pack a waterproof rating of IPX7. While that doesn’t have any dust rating, that water rating will keep the Dot 2 working in any water conditions.

Charging case

One of the things that set the Dot 2 apart from many other true wireless earbuds is the charging case. Instead of the standard flip-open top, the Dot 2 case slides open. It’s pretty slick and is a lot more satisfying than other budget wireless earbuds that have a flimsy flip-up top.

Battery

Smaller than the Spirit X2, Dot 2 also has a much shorter battery life. From a single charge, you can expect about 5.5 hours of playback, which goes up to 16 hours with a boost from the charging case.

Fit

As a true wireless earbud, the Dot 2 comes with three different sizes of AirWings, which are Soundcore’s version of earwings. With the different sizes, it’s easy to find the proper fit. Soundcore also includes five different sizes of silicone ear tips to create a good seal inside the ear for the best sound.

Sound

Just like the Spirit X2, Soundcore boasts epic bass on the Spirit Dot 2, which I’ve found to be pretty true. While not overpowering, it definitely gives a boost in the low-end sound signature and produces a powerful, deep sound. Even at high volumes, I didn’t find the bass distorting when listening to Solar Sailer from the Tron: Legend Soundtrack. Listening to Titanium by David Guetta, the driving bass was a welcomed boost to track and my energy level when I was out for a run.

Beyond, the low end, the rest of the sound signature is contoured to give it a fun sound signature overall for working out.

Wrapping Up

Overall, Soundcore has come up with two great options for sporty wireless earbuds at impressive price points. While at $80 there are cheaper options, for a few more dollars you can get some great features on a sportier set of earbuds. If you value a small discrete design, the Spirit Dot 2 earbuds are a great pick with the uniquely designed charging case, but if you want maximum stability and battery life, then the Spirit X2 is a great choice with the inclusion of a basic EQ adjustment as well.

