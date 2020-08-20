Razer has built its brand on a wide range of peripherals aimed directly at gamers. It’s hard to find products that lack their three-headed snake logo and glorious RGB lighting. But lately, Razer has been debuting some products outside of that realm, like their Opus Bluetooth headphones from earlier this year. Today, they’ve announced the Razer productivity suite featuring the Pro Click wireless mouse, Pro Type wireless keyboard, and Pro Glide mousepad. Head below to watch the video and see them in action.

Razer Pro Click mouse

For the $99.99 Pro Click mouse, Razer has worked with Humanscale to come up with a design meant to combat some of the long term health risks associated with extended mouse use like carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis. From the side, it’s easy to see the large contoured shape that’s meant to support a hand at work.

They have also designed the mouse in a one-size-fits-all setup with crucial comfort points for small and large hands. This is a bit different than their gaming line where Razer has even come out with a handy guide to finding the right mouse to fit your hand size and grip style.

Quick specs:

Razer 16g optical sensor

Razer mechanical switches

Up to 400 hours of battery life with Bluetooth

126.7 x 79.7 x 45.7mm

106g without cable

50million click

8 Programmable Buttons

From my experience, it is a very comfortable mouse. The large palm rest and dedicated thumb and pinky rest make it easy to support my entire hand while using it. Typically for gaming, I use more of a fingertip style grip, which pulls my palm off of the mouse a little bit. But, it is enjoyable to have that support from the Pro Click mouse for a comfortable fit.

Razer Productivity Suite: Video

Of course, having a wireless mouse is very convenient as well. It cleans up your workspace quite a bit and removes any hassle of a cable. The fact that it has options for both Bluetooth and 2.4ghz makes it easy to use with most devices.

Razer Pro Type keyboard

On the other side of the Razer Productivity Suite is the new $139.99 Pro Type keyboard. Also featuring 2.4ghz and Bluetooth wireless, the Pro Type is a full-size keyboard with a simple, elegant design. White and grey accents make it fit the productivity aesthetic more than the common black with bright green colorway Razer is known for.

While Razer gaming gear is usually synonymous with bright RGB lighting, the Pro Type features simple dimmable white lighting through shine-through keycaps.

The soft-touch keycaps give a gentle surface for prolonged typing and the Pro Type utilizes Razer Orange switches for a tactile but quiet mechanical feel. I’m a fan of tactile switches. While linear switches have the reputation of being quick for gaming and clicky switches are my favorite in terms of feel, tactile is a great middle-ground for a productivity setting. They feel good without the loud obnoxious click of a clicky switch, like the purple optical switches in the Huntsman lineup.

As a productivity tool, the Pro Type is also meant to withstand the use of daily use. The orange switches are rated to 80 million keystrokes to ensure a long-lasting tool.

Razer Pro Glide Mousepad

Lastly, the final part of the productivity line-up is the $9.99 Pro Glide mousepad. The grey cloth surface matches the modern look of the productivity suite perfectly with the white Razer brand tag in the upper left corner, much like the line of Gigantus V2 mousepads we looked at earlier this year.

Coming in at 360x275x3mm, the mousepad is big enough for normal use but not as massive as the desk-sized Gigantus V2 3XL.

Razer Productivity Suite: Wrapping up

Overall, the Razer Productivity Suite is a great lineup of tools that will be a great fit in any office. The modern white and grey colorway matched with ergonomic design, wireless connectivity, and useful battery life makes them a great pick for anyone looking to up their level up their tools from a budget setup.

With the wireless ergonomic Pro Click and Pro Type, the new Razer Productivity Suite brings an elegant and ergonomic setup to the workstation.

