Acer’s high-end 4K G-SYNC gaming monitor drops to Amazon low at $468, more

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator 27-inch 4K G-SYNC Gaming Monitor for $467.99 shipped. Normally $700, today’s deal saves you $232 and matches the all-time low at Amazon set only once before. Offering NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology and a 4K 60Hz design, this monitor is designed for high-end battlestations. Sure, it doesn’t offer extremely high refresh rates, but G-SYNC will remove tearing when playing at 4K60, which, if we’re honest, is what most of our computers can handle (if that). Plus, this monitor can function in both landscape and portrait modes, further expanding the way you can configure your desk. Inputs include DisplayPort, HDMI, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for other monitors on sale.

We’re also spotting that Newegg is offering the Gigabyte AORUS 25-inch 1080p 240Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor for $354.99 shipped after you fill out a mail-in rebate. Originally going for $450, today’s deal is among the first we’ve tracked for this specific display and is the best available. This display is for those who want to take things up a notch and run 240FPS G-SYNC games. Great for fast-paced titles like CS:GO, Call of Duty, and the like, this monitor can really give you an edge when it comes to online gaming. You’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort, and more on the back of the monitor when it comes to inputs. Gigabyte’s AORUS lineup is well-rated at Amazon.

Speaking of gaming setups, if you’re just wanting to get your feet wet with higher-end PCs, NZXT’s Starter lineup of computers is a great place to begin. You’ll find prices from $699 and each model can be upgraded as time goes on, providing you with a long-term investment.

Acer Predator Gaming Monitor features:

27 Inch IPS UHD Widescreen with 3840 x 2160 resolution

Pixel Pitch: 0.155mm. Flicker less Technology Reduces annoying screen flickering that can cause eye strain when viewing the monitor for long periods

Brightness:300 Nit

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!