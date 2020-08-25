Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Dead Cells, DISTRAINT, more

- Aug. 25th 2020 3:05 pm ET

It is now time to gather up all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. Ranging from weather and atlas apps to narrative adventures and hardcore 2D side-scrolling action, all of today’s best are now up for the taking. Highlights include titles like the fantastic Dead Cells, Easy Accounting, Her Story, Unit Converter (Pega Pro), DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, YoWindow Weather, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10/+ smartphones are still on sale from $600, today we spotted up to $80 off the latest TCL Android smartphones with deals from $210. This morning also brought on some solid offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 with options starting as low as $229 to sit alongside ongoing deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook and the Google Home Mini. We also have a notable selection of Anker accessory deals starting from $14 along with everything you’ll find in this morning’s roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer from Motion Twin that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat.

