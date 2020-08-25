It is now time to gather up all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. Ranging from weather and atlas apps to narrative adventures and hardcore 2D side-scrolling action, all of today’s best are now up for the taking. Highlights include titles like the fantastic Dead Cells, Easy Accounting, Her Story, Unit Converter (Pega Pro), DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, YoWindow Weather, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Over The Bridge PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Easy Accounting FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot War FREE (Reg. $2)
- Cuticon Squircle – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) – Premium FREE (Reg. $7.50)
- Word Mania PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Dead Cells $4.50 (Reg. $9)
- Her Story $1 (Reg. $5)
- Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Rapid Cleaner Pro $3 (Reg. $6)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Earth 3D – World Atlas $1 (Reg. $3)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken FREE (Reg. $3)
- Equalizer FX Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Toby: The Secret Mine $1 (Reg. $5)
- Dust and Salt $4 (Reg. $8)
- Skilltree Saga $1 (Reg. $3)
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $2 (Reg. $7)
- Dead Age $1 (Reg. $3)
- In Between $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Inner World $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1 (Reg. $2)
- Hack, Slash, Loot $2 (Reg. $4)
- Pocket Note Pro $2 (Reg. $4)
- Shiny The Firefly $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Stardash – Remastered $1 (Reg. $2)
- FineScanner AI Pro-PDF $30 (Reg. $60)
- Business Card Reader Pro $30 (Reg. $60)
- MasterGear – MasterSystem $3 (Reg. $5)
- WEATHER NOW $1 (Reg. $7)
More on Dead Cells:
Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer from Motion Twin that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat.
