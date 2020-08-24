Neato’s Botvac D7 laser-guided Vacuum returns to Amazon low at $500 ($300 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 shipped. Usually selling for up to $800, it recently dropped to $600 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low tracked only a few times prior. Today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings and beats our previous mention by $100. Neato’s Botvac D7 provides a premium vacuuming experience centered around a laser-guided cleaning system to make the most of its 120-minute runtime. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant control for having it take care of the chores without lifting a finger. Neato also claims that its D-shaped design helps the Botvac reach places that other robotic vacuums can’t, and we found that to be true in our hands-on review. Over 1,400 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Pocket some additional savings by going with the Neato D4 Robotic Vacuum at $430 instead. You’ll still enjoy the brand’s laser-guided cleaning, but without as impressive of a suction system and a lower 75-minute runtime. There’s still the D-shaped design, as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Speaking of robotic vacuum deals, Roborock’s laser-guided S6 is currently marked down to $435.50 right now. That’ $214 off the going rate and a notable alternative to consider to either of the Neato options if you can live with a circular design. You’ll also find even more over in our home goods guide, as well.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!