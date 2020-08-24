Neato’s Botvac D7 laser-guided Vacuum returns to Amazon low at $500 ($300 off)

- Aug. 24th 2020 11:06 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 shipped. Usually selling for up to $800, it recently dropped to $600 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low tracked only a few times prior. Today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings and beats our previous mention by $100. Neato’s Botvac D7 provides a premium vacuuming experience centered around a laser-guided cleaning system to make the most of its 120-minute runtime. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant control for having it take care of the chores without lifting a finger. Neato also claims that its D-shaped design helps the Botvac reach places that other robotic vacuums can’t, and we found that to be true in our hands-on review. Over 1,400 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Pocket some additional savings by going with the Neato D4 Robotic Vacuum at $430 instead. You’ll still enjoy the brand’s laser-guided cleaning, but without as impressive of a suction system and a lower 75-minute runtime. There’s still the D-shaped design, as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. 

Speaking of robotic vacuum deals, Roborock’s laser-guided S6 is currently marked down to $435.50 right now. That’ $214 off the going rate and a notable alternative to consider to either of the Neato options if you can live with a circular design. You’ll also find even more over in our home goods guide, as well.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

