Score a 50% discount on Amazon’s in-house standing desk mat at a low of $48

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Non-Flat Standing Desk Mat for $48.16 shipped. Having dropped from $95, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, other styles currently sell for $75 or so at Amazon. If working from home has you spending all day at a standing desk, having a mat to stand on will make the experience all that much better. This option is made of a polyurethane foam that provides a “firm yet comfortable standing surface.” It has raised edges for resting your feet at various angles, as well. I’ve been using similar mat for years now, and can easily recommend the design to help with more natural posture throughout the day. Over 135 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the more premium design of the lead deal isn’t doing too much for you, going with the standard AmazonBasics standing desk mat at $31 means you can save even more. You’ll still get much of the same comfort provided by the featured option, but without the raised edges and higher-quality material. It also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,700 customers.

While you’re upgrading your work from home setup, the discounts we tracked on Apple’s new 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs are worth a closer look for those in search of a new desktop machine. And then over in our Mac accessories guide, you’ll find even more peripherals and accessories to upgrade your setup.

AmazonBasics Non-Flat Standing Desk Mat features:

Maintain healthy posture and enjoy overall comfort with the AmazonBasics Non-Flat Standing Desk Anti-Fatigue Mat. This durable polyurethane mat allows you to stand at your desk without putting overt strain on your feet, legs, and back. Place at any standing desk or counter for a more ergonomic position while going about your work day. The mat’s raised elements encourage natural movement and promote better circulation, alleviating fatigue and improving health issues associated with a sedentary environment.

