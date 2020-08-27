eufy’s Wireless Video Doorbell delivers package monitoring for $160 (Save 20%)

Woot is currently offering the Anker eufy Wireless Smart Video Doorbell with HomeBase for $159.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is $10 under the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Delivering 2K resolution feeds, eufy’s wireless video doorbell pairs with your smartphone, a smart display, and more for keeping an eye on the front door. The battery-powered design means existing doorbell wiring isn’t needed, and the bundled HomeBase doubles as a chime while offering local video storage. Other notable features here include Alexa and Assistant support, motion alerts, and more. Over 865 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More details below.

Those who don’t need the battery-powered design can save even more by opting for the standard version of eufy’s video doorbell. Going this route drops the price down to $110, scoring you some notable savings along the way. It also ditches the HomeBase included above for a more basic chime add-on, but at $50 less, those trade-offs might just be worth it.

Speaking of Anker, the brand just unveiled an upcoming eufy Drop smart mailbox which you can get all of the details about right here. Then go swing by our recent review of the Nebula Astro, where we take a hands-on look at Anker’s latest smart pocket projector.

eufy Wireless Video Doorbell features:

The built-in Sony 2K sensor and professional-grade lens allow you to view activity in picture-perfect resolution. See visitors in sharp detail as they approach your door. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. All your data is stored locally meaning you will never have to pay for cloud storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!