While rumor has it that the number of initial PS5 units being manufactured has significantly risen, it still seems likely that supply will not meet the level of demand many of us are anticipating. For this reason we put together a list of retailers that are offering to send PS5 pre-order notifications once listings have arrived. Despite this, Sony appears to be kicking things off a bit earlier with its own batch of pre-order invitations sent to select PlayStation Online IDs. Continue reading to learn how you can try to make the cut.

How Sony is picking PS5 pre-order participants

During the initial batch of PS5 pre-orders, Sony is determining who receives an invite “based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.” While this description is quite vague, it does paint a pretty clear picture that the company is hand-picking active players who are likely to spread more enthusiasm than someone that only plays every once in a while.

Anyone lucky enough to receive this email will find a list of steps they need to take to confirm true interest in placing a PS5 pre-order. Once these steps have been taken, Sony will vet submissions and offer some the ability to secure a position at the front of the line. These folks will be able to order one PlayStation 5, two DualSense wireless controllers, two DualSense charging stations, two Pulse 3D wireless headsets, two media remotes, and two HD cameras.

Didn’t receive a PS5 pre-order invite? Here’s how to request one

If you haven’t received an invite yet, Sony is still providing a bit of hope on its new PS5 pre-order sign-up page. Here players can submit their PlayStation Online ID to hopefully make the cut. Anyone that isn’t lucky enough to make it to the front of the line should keep their eyes peeled and sign up for PS5 pre-order notifications at one of these retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering just how long consoles stick around before their successors arrive, it’s not much of a surprise to see Sony milk this release for all it’s worth. It has been teasing us with tidbits of information for many months, and we expect this to continue.

I am in favor of this PS5 pre-order approach by Sony as it appears to reward its most dedicated fans with an opportunity to get in on the ground floor. One of my friends made Sony’s initial cut, and it doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering just how devoted he is to the platform.

