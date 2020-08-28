Put the Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade in the game room at $115 off (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with Riser for $284.99 shipped. Also on sale at Walmart for $299.99. Regularly $400 at Best Buy and currently starting from $342 via Amazon this-party sellers, today’s offer is up to $115 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a light-up marquee and four classic Golden Tee titles (Golden Tee Classic, Golden Tee 2K, Golden Tee ’99, and Golden Tee ’98), this is a serious conversation starter and an epic addition to the game room. Along with the included 12-inch cabinet riser that raises the 17-inch full-color display closer to eye-level, it features 4-player action with an “authentic arcade trackball controller” and buttons that allow you to “slice, hook, draw, or fade.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While today’s deal is well under the $370+ price tag on the NBA Jam (get more details on its Wi-Fi connectivity right here) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles models, you could opt for a countertop model if the full-size options are overkill for you. Arcade1Up’s Space Invaders and Dig Dug Counter Arcade Machine start at $140 and look nearly as impressive in the game room.

There have been loads of new arcade product announcements over the last few months. First up, Arcade1Up is bringing Wi-Fi to its X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinet and then we got our first look at Supreme’s Mortal Kombat machine followed by the arcade-equipped PAC-MAN Monopoly board. Then earlier this month we got the full-size Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine alongside the Legends Ultimate model with 300 built-in games. That’s not even including the 40th anniversary PAC-MAN gear and SEGA’s new Astro City Mini.

More on the Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet:

Get a hole in one with this Arcade1Up Golden Tee arcade cabinet. Featuring four classic Golden Tee titles, this arcade cabinet lets you go golfing around the world. This Arcade1Up Golden Tee arcade cabinet has a light-up marquee and a 12-inch cabinet riser that elevates the 17-inch color LCD.

