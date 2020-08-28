Upgrade your setup with Monoprice’s Electric Standing Desk at $301 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Monoprice Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk Frame for $300.99 shipped. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the sale price direct from Monoprice by $49, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. This motorized desk frame upgrades your workstation with a standing design. It can elevate from 24-inches all the way up to 47-inches, and you can also configure presets to quickly switch between. This frame can support up to 176-pounds of weight, allowing you to pair with up an up to 87-inch desktop. Over 100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you’re not ready to completely refresh your setup, going with the AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter at $180 is a great way to save. This alternative will still allow you to stand up while working throughout the day, but trades in the motorized design for a manual option that sits on top of your existing desk.

Regardless of which you choose, complete your standing desk setup with Amazon’s in-house desk mat while its 50% off. Right now, it’s marked down to $48, bringing some added ergonomics to your setup. Then go hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to elevate your setup.

Monoprice Electric Standing Desk Frame features:

Boost your productivity with increased workplace comfort and improved health with this sleek, modern sit-stand desk. Raised and lowered using a fast, quiet, and powerful dual-motor automatic lifting system, this height adjustable desk frame lets you work from a seating position and change to a standing position whenever you want.

