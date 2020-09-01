iPad deals start at $380: 11-inch iPad Pro LTE $610, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished iPads from $379.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell from $609.99. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $950 for this model and we’ve seen it around $700 in new condition more recently. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro offers a 12.9-inch Retina display alongside a host of other notable features backed by an A12X Bionic Chip. You’ll be able to count on Face ID, dual 7 and 12MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty.

More below.

You can also grab the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB on sale for $379.99 in certified refurbished condition. Regularly $429 new, today’s deal fall in-line with previous discounts. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. You can currently save on HomePod, AirPods Pro, and iPad Pro for a limited time. Check out all of our top picks here for more.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

