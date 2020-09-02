Sony has now launched an Essential Picks PS4 game sale via PSN with over 100 game deals from $10. Offering up to 50% off, the sale features a slew of brand name titles and is another great chance to load up your digital library without leaving the couch. While you will find some of these digital deals in this morning’s roundup (including some physical price matches at Amazon), there’s a long list of other big-time price drops available on PSN from today through September 16, 2020. Head below for a closer look and some of our top picks.

Essential Picks PS4 game sale:

The Essential Picks PS4 game sale features the first notable price drop on The Last of Us Part II, although you will find it matched in physical form right here, along with deep deals on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and much more. You’ll also find the lowest current price available on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to prep for the release of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War on November 13 as well as sports titles, loads of PlayStation Hits, and Death Stranding, among many others. You’ll find our top picks in the list below:

Be sure to browse through today’s game deal roundup for even more price drops. Here’s the latest details on PlayStation 5 and the early pre-order invitations, but be sure to score this month’s PS Plus titles (1-year memberships still down at $32) and these free video call backgrounds from Sony while you’re at it.

More details from Sony:

The Essential Picks promotion is unleashed on PlayStation Store on Wednesday, September 2. Offering up to 50% off an array of PS4 titles, it’ll let you enjoy all-new adventures for less. Headlining the digital sale is Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed action adventure The Last of Us Part II. While continuing the story of Ellie and Joel, it also introduces new intriguing characters, all of whom are swept up in the dramatic events that unfold in a post-apocalyptic world.

