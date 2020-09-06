Update your glassware with 20% off coffee cups, wine glasses, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of JoyJolt Glassware with prices starting at $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight the Caleo Collection Glass Coffee Cups at $20.36. Down from $28, today’s offer saves you $8 and marks a new all-time low. This pair of glass coffee cups brings a double wall insulated design to your morning brew with a stylish design to boot. Each one has a 13-ounce capacity and remains cool to the touch. They’re dishwasher-, oven, and freezer-safe, as well. Over 640 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Hit the jump for even more discounted glassware.

If today’s lead deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for even more discounted glassware. From stemless wine glasses and highball cups and more, you’ll find quite a decent selection of ways to elevate all sorts of beverages. Prices start at $10, giving you some more affordable offerings to choose from, too.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find plenty of other kitchen upgrades and other everyday essentials. Right now, one highlight is on Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker at $278, which gets you in on all of the trendy sous vide action at 30% off the going rate.

Caleo Collection Coffee Cups features:

Enjoy the unique curvature of JoyJolt’s Caleo double wall glasses coffee mug. This 13-ounce double wall glass cups are perfect for hot or cold beverages. Elegant shape fits comfortably in your hand, and remains cool to the touch. This glass coffee mugs are made of heat and condensation-resistant borosilicate glass, which is stronger and more durable than common glass and has a smooth finish.

