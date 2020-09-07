Cuisinart Steel Cookware Set over $100 off, kitchen utensils from $19, more

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 12-piece Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set (P87-12) for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $300 at Best Buy, this set currently fetches $178 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. A great way to refresh your entire kitchen set in one fell swoop, this set includes a pair of skillets, saucepans, lids, and even some utensils like a set of 9-inch tongs. Along with the “ergonomic” handles and oven-safe design, the stainless steel construction features an impact-bonded aluminum base to provide even heat and “consistent cooking results.” Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Best Buy customers. More details and deals below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable of a price $80 is for a brand name 12-piece set. But if you can get away with a smaller AmazonBasics option, there is cash to be saved. Amazon’s in-house sets start at just $41.50 and carry solid ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers. But we have also spotted some other utensils and knife block sets on sale down below, all of which are at the lowest price we can find.

We happen to have some solid home goods deals on tap for Labor Day right now including a host of multi-cookers and air fryers from Instant Pot and more starting at $30. You can also get in on the sous vide game with Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker at 30% off, then dig through the rest of our kitchen and household offers right here.

More on the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set :

Elegant and functional, this stainless steel Cuisinart cookware set has everything you need to cook like a master chef

Aluminum core material with brushed stainless exterior heats evenly

Lid handles stay cool to touch, even while in use

Unique rim design prevents annoying drips

Set includes 2-quart saucepan, 3-quart saute pan, 5-quart stockpot, 8-inch nonstick skillet, 10-inch skillet, slotted spatula, solid spoon, slotted spoon, 9-inch tongs, and 3 glass covers

