Smartphone Accessories: Mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $37 (Save 40%), more

- Sep. 7th 2020 10:31 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ for $36.62 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 40% price cut, is the best we’ve seen since June, and comes within $6 of the 2020 low. Equip your desk or nightstand with Mophie’s Charge Stream Pad+ and take advantage of up to 10W of wireless power. Those rocking iPhones will also benefit from 7.5W charging speeds. Everything is housed within a more premium design than your average Qi pad with a rubberized TPU coating and compact footprint. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 780 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the more premium design offered by the mophie option and make out for less with Anker’s 10W PowerWave Charger at $12.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Compatible with Qi wireless charging standards; The morphine charge stream pad+ delivers a safe and reliable 10W charge to Qi-enabled smartphones. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung fast charge, this wireless charging pad delivers the fastest possible charge. 

The morphine charge stream pad+ can charge through phone cases of up to 3 millimeter, which reduces the need to constantly remove your case. The low-profile design is perfect for charging at home, the office, or on the road. A 360-degree rubberized non-slip TPU coating protects the device from scratching. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Mophie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go