Smartphone Accessories: Mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $37 (Save 40%), more

Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ for $36.62 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 40% price cut, is the best we’ve seen since June, and comes within $6 of the 2020 low. Equip your desk or nightstand with Mophie’s Charge Stream Pad+ and take advantage of up to 10W of wireless power. Those rocking iPhones will also benefit from 7.5W charging speeds. Everything is housed within a more premium design than your average Qi pad with a rubberized TPU coating and compact footprint. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 780 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Ditch the more premium design offered by the mophie option and make out for less with Anker’s 10W PowerWave Charger at $12.
Compatible with Qi wireless charging standards; The morphine charge stream pad+ delivers a safe and reliable 10W charge to Qi-enabled smartphones. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung fast charge, this wireless charging pad delivers the fastest possible charge.
The morphine charge stream pad+ can charge through phone cases of up to 3 millimeter, which reduces the need to constantly remove your case. The low-profile design is perfect for charging at home, the office, or on the road. A 360-degree rubberized non-slip TPU coating protects the device from scratching.
