Save up to 35% on vintage Marshall Bluetooth speakers and headphones from $50

- Sep. 4th 2020 9:09 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Marshall Tufton delivers up to 20-hours of portable listening with a vintage-inspired design. You’ll find a leather-wrapped form-factor on the outside with IPX2 water-resistant, alongside a 3-way audio array with rear-facing driver and 40Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. Over 190 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional Marshall speaker and headphone deals from $50.

Other notable Marshall deals include:

We’re also still tracking a $50 discount on Sony’s EXTRA BASS Speaker, which has returned to one of its best prices yet at $198. And don’t forget to check out the new collection of portable speakers from JBL.

Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Tufton offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its guitar inspired carry strap makes it perfect to take with you. You can even track the speaker battery life with the visual battery indicator located on the top panel of the speaker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Marshall

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go