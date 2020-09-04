Save up to 35% on vintage Marshall Bluetooth speakers and headphones from $50

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Marshall Tufton delivers up to 20-hours of portable listening with a vintage-inspired design. You’ll find a leather-wrapped form-factor on the outside with IPX2 water-resistant, alongside a 3-way audio array with rear-facing driver and 40Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. Over 190 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional Marshall speaker and headphone deals from $50.

Other notable Marshall deals include:

We’re also still tracking a $50 discount on Sony’s EXTRA BASS Speaker, which has returned to one of its best prices yet at $198. And don’t forget to check out the new collection of portable speakers from JBL.

Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Tufton offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its guitar inspired carry strap makes it perfect to take with you. You can even track the speaker battery life with the visual battery indicator located on the top panel of the speaker.

