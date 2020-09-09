Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $22 (Save 26%), more

CPS US (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback from 2,100+) via Amazon is currently offering its 10W 3-in-1 Qi Charging Pad for $21.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to over 26% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a convenient spot to place your iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch, this 3-in-1 charger tidies up your nightstand or desk with an all-in-one design. It has two Qi charging pads, one of which can dish out up to 10W (or 7.5W for iPhones), as well as an additional 5W pad for earbuds and the like. A built-in slot to place an Apple Watch puck completes the package. Over 735 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Innovative 3 in 1 Seneo wireless charging house for reviving the phone and earphones wirelessly at the same time, and the charging holder for Apple Watch. No cable enwinds, better lifestyle enjoys. Note: Fast charging is supported by the QC 3.0 wall adapter, not included in the package. The 5W adapter would not work properly. The wireless charger connected to power, the indicator shows green and goes off after 5s; In standby mode, the indicator is off; when the phone and watch are charged successfully, the indicator shows green.

