Stay warm this winter with Honeywell’s Ceramic Heater at $45 (Reg. $60+)

- Sep. 9th 2020 4:56 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Honeywell Portable Thermawave Ceramic Heater in black for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $70, it more typically sells in the $60 range at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Just as the cooler weather starts to roll in for much of the country, Honeywell’s Thermawave heater is here to keep you toasty, and at a big-time discount. Features include an adjustable thermostat with three preset heat settings, tip-over/auto shut-off for safety reasons, and a cool-touch carrying handle so you can move from room-to-room if needs be. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the AmazonBasics 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Heater at $35 shipped. It comes in two colorways and carries the same 1500-watts of power as today’s lead deal. Otherwise, just scoop up the Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater at $26 with over 22,000 4+ star ratings on Amazon.

And while we are talking about managing your environment and air quality, take a look at this deal on Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier at a new all-time low. You’ll also want to check out the new Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify fan and this offer on Govee’s wireless weather station too.

The ThermaWave Heater uses ceramic heating technology to provide quick, even heat & help you save on your electric bill! With easy-to-use digital controls & large temperature display. This heater’s Energy Usage Gauge displays the amount of energy used. It comes with an array of safety features: Tip-over protection, overheat protection & Cool Touch housing & handle. Portable heaters can help increase comfort & supplement home heating needs. Honeywell carries a range of heaters including personal, ceramic, fan forced, radiant, & infrared.

