Save 40% on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router with Plex support at $237.50

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $237.50 shipped with the price dropping automatically at checkout. Usually fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 802.11ac router touts 7.2Gb/s throughput with the ability to dish out 2,500-square feet of coverage. On top of just being able to keep all of your devices connected with reliable Wi-Fi, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 also sports built-in Plex server capabilities. Support for link aggregation, a 10G SFP+ port, and six Gigabit Ethernet slots round out the notable features. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

Right now, you can also score NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Hybrid Modem and Router at one of its best prices this year of $149. That’s on top of a discount on the more affordable Meshforce’s 802.11ac M3s router system at $141, as well as TP-Link’s Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $13.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Router features:

With support for 802.11ac Quad Stream Wave 2 Wi-Fi, the Nighthawk X10 Wireless-AD7200 Tri-Band Gigabit Router from NETGEAR supports MU-MIMO technology complete with channels operating up to 160 MHz, 4×4 spatial streams for faster wireless connectivity, and extended 5 GHz frequency support.

