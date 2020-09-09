Over 150 PS VR games on sale from $1: Iron Man, Borderlands, L.A. Noire, more

- Sep. 9th 2020 1:31 pm ET

While the Essentials Picks PSN sale is still in full swing, Sony has now launched a new wide-ranging digital PS VR game sale. Alongside the announcement of the new virtual reality title Twilight Path, Sony is now offering a slew of big-time price drops on over 150 VR titles via PSN starting from $1. This is a perfect opportunity to rack up your game library at a serious discount without even leaving the couch. Hit the jump for our top picks from the sale.

Today’s digital PS VR game sale comes on the heels of the FREE September PS Plus games, one of the best prices of the year on Playstation Plus subscriptions and the ongoing Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10.

As part of this week’s batch of upcoming PS VR spotlights Sony announced a couple days ago, the companion PSN PS VR sale is now live with a wide selection of deals from now through September 23, 2020.

PS VR game sale:

Outside of today’s PS VR game sale, you’ll find loads of discounted titles in this morning’s roundup  including The Last of Us Part II and many more. Here’s everything you need to know about free next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 and ASTRO’s 2nd gen A20 wireless gaming headset.

Microsoft finally unveiled the official pricing and release date for Xbox Series X and Series S, so it’s only a matter of time before Sony drops details for PlayStation 5 now.

More on Marvel’s Iron Man VR:

PS VR game sale: Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.

