While the Essentials Picks PSN sale is still in full swing, Sony has now launched a new wide-ranging digital PS VR game sale. Alongside the announcement of the new virtual reality title Twilight Path, Sony is now offering a slew of big-time price drops on over 150 VR titles via PSN starting from $1. This is a perfect opportunity to rack up your game library at a serious discount without even leaving the couch. Hit the jump for our top picks from the sale.

Today’s digital PS VR game sale comes on the heels of the FREE September PS Plus games, one of the best prices of the year on Playstation Plus subscriptions and the ongoing Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10.

As part of this week’s batch of upcoming PS VR spotlights Sony announced a couple days ago, the companion PSN PS VR sale is now live with a wide selection of deals from now through September 23, 2020.

PS VR game sale:

Microsoft finally unveiled the official pricing and release date for Xbox Series X and Series S, so it's only a matter of time before Sony drops details for PlayStation 5 now.

More on Marvel’s Iron Man VR:

PS VR game sale: Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.

