Amazon’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool strikes $12.50, its best price in months (20% off)

Sep. 11th 2020

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool with Nylon Sheath for $12.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Stock is running low, so snag it while you still can. That’s 20% off what it’s been fetching there and the best offer we’ve tracked in months. This Amazon multi-tool boasts a wide variety of uses. You’ll find needle nose pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, and the list goes on. The entire thing is comprised of stainless steel and aluminum, helping ensure it’s ready to withstand outdoor adventures like hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of outdoor adventures, did you see the all-new Scout Kenai? It handily turns your truck bed into a camper that can be outfitted with a bathroom, solar power, and more. Swing by our announcement coverage to see photos and learn more about it.

Another rugged accessory worth peeking at is Casio’s new Metal-Twisted G-SHOCK. Not only does it boast a kaleidoscopic design that’s bound to turn heads, tech enthusiasts will be happy to hear that both Bluetooth and solar power are also onboard. Its iridescent look makes it a timepiece you should at least take a quick look at.

AmazonBasics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

  • 10-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, and carabiner
  • Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek red finish
  • Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

