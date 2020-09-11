Amazon’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool strikes $12.50, its best price in months (20% off)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool with Nylon Sheath for $12.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Stock is running low, so snag it while you still can. That’s 20% off what it’s been fetching there and the best offer we’ve tracked in months. This Amazon multi-tool boasts a wide variety of uses. You’ll find needle nose pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, and the list goes on. The entire thing is comprised of stainless steel and aluminum, helping ensure it’s ready to withstand outdoor adventures like hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

AmazonBasics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

10-in-1 multi-function tool includes needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, and carabiner

Made of durable stainless steel with an aluminum frame; sleek red finish

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

