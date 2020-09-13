Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle reads for your fall reading list from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is getting your reading list ready for autumn with a selection of the perfect kindle eBooks for fall starting at under $1. With reads typically selling for around $10, or even in the $30 range in many cases, today’s collection of titles will all become a permanent addition to your collection. You’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers to biographies and more, all backed by stellar 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. And given the title of the sale, if you’re looking to fill your reading for the fall, this is a great time to stock up. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

While we’re talking ways to expand your library, our media guide is filled with some notable discounts. Right now, you can lock-in magazine bundles from $4 per year including Dwell, Wired, GQ, and many more. That’s on top of a series of X-Men comics from $1, as well as everything else on sale at ComiXology.

Master & Apprentice synopsis:

A Jedi must be a fearless warrior, a guardian of justice, and a scholar in the ways of the Force. But perhaps a Jedi’s most essential duty is to pass on what they have learned. Master Yoda trained Dooku; Dooku trained Qui-Gon Jinn; and now Qui-Gon has a Padawan of his own. But while Qui-Gon has faced all manner of threats and danger as a Jedi, nothing has ever scared him like the thought of failing his apprentice.

