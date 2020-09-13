Score a pair of compact Echo Flex Alexa speakers at $35 and save 30%

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its Echo Flex mini smart speakers for $34.98 shipped when adding two to your cart and applying code FLEX2PK at checkout. Normally picking up a pair of the speakers would run you $50, with today’s price cut saving you 30% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low on the price of a single model. Echo Flex delivers Amazon’s most compact Alexa speaker, expanding or kickstarting your setup with the same voice control you can expect from its other speakers. Its lower-profile design is ideal for adding to your kitchen and more, with it just plugging right into the wall. There’s also a built-in 2.4A USB port for charging devices and more. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

While today’s discount is the lowest you’ll find out there for a pair of Alexa speakers, grabbing a single Echo Flex would only set you back $25 if you’re looking to make out for less. But another way you can upgrade your setup would be grabbing one of these Echo Dot mounts for $17, allowing you to take advantage of the space-saving design noted above on an existing speaker.

If you’re looking for some other ways to upgrade your Alexa setup, today we’re also tracking discounts on various Fire TV devices. With prices starting at $30, you’ll be able to supplement your TV with OTA capabilities, Alexa control, and more.

Echo Flex features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home. Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

