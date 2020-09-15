We are now ready to collect all of Tuesday’s best Android app deals into one handy list for you. Every afternoon at this time we line up the most notable price drops on Android apps and games for your convenience, and today is no exception. You’ll find a host of deals still live from yesterday down below but for now it’s time to move on to all of the fresh new price drops. Highlights include titles such as Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Cytus II, Dungeon999, Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Our Android hardware deals are headlined by the OnePlus 7T handset at as much as $200 off along with ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ 5G smartphones and the Galaxy S10/+. While we still have a great deal on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Live, we are also tracking some solid wearable offers today. Those include a new all-time low on the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker as well as Fossil’s Fall Refresh Sale with up to 70% off smartwatches. Then swing through our roundup for all of today’s best charging gear, audio add-ons, and more.

Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $33, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

You can play as 5 different characters, each with a different playstyle and storyline. A private detective, a witch, a thief, a professor, and even a ghoul—each with different stats, weapons, and combat moves, creating five entirely different gameplay experiences. The Detective offers a balanced playstyle, with average Health and Stamina. The Professor is a specialist in ranged combat, with less Health and a special shield granted by his weapon, the Tillinghast. The Witch does a lot of damage, has teleport abilities and elemental shields of fire and ice, but also a very low Health. The Thief is a specialist in melée combat that takes advantage of its stealth to maximize her damage. The ghoul does a lot of melée damage, has a high Health and regenerates itself, but can’t use medkits at all.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!