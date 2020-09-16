Level up Mario Kart abilities with Amazon’s Joy-Con Grip Kit at $10 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Grip Kit for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers for $10.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in a couple months. Buyers of this kit will garner two controller and thumb stick grips. This upgrade is bound to come in handy for games like Mario Kart. Each unit is comprised of durable ABS that’s ready to withstand everyday wear and scratching. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Not ready to wrap up your Switch accessory shopping adventure? Good, because we’ve still got several more deals priced from $8. Our favorite is PowerA’s GameCube Wired Switch Controller at $15. Swing by the full roundup to find even more Switch gear.

And while we’re on the topic of gaming, be sure to take a moment to sign up for PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-order notifications. This way you’ll be better-equipped to get in on the ground floor of next-generation console gaming. I have already done it, as I am still on the fence regarding which console I want to buy (maybe both).

AmazonBasics Two Joy-Con Controller Grip Kit features:

Red kit includes 2 controller grips and 2 thumb stick grips for Joy-Con controllers

Ergonomic design provides maximum comfort—great for long gaming sessions

Access to all Joy-Con buttons for traditional game play enjoyment with no restrictions

Made from durable ABS for protection from everyday wear and scratches

Easily insert and remove your Joy-Con controllers (not included); backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty

