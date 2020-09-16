Bodum’s vintage-style 4-piece BLÅ Espresso cup set 40% off for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Bodum is offering its 4-piece BLÅ Espresso cup and saucer set for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $72, this is more than 40% off and one of the best prices we have ever tracked on this rarely discounted espresso set. Originally designed by award-winning architect and designer Grethe Meyer in the mid-1960s, Bodum has revived the BLÅ collection with durable porcelain for the modern era. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe, they are as versatile as they are elegant on your table. This set includes four espresso cups and the saucers to match. Ratings are light here but Bodum’s drinkware generally receives solid reviews on Amazon. More details below.

Now if the fancy, vintage-style design on today’s lead deal doesn’t impress you, take a look at some of the more affordable sets out there. The Aozita Espresso Cups and Saucers set sells for $20 Prime shipped and carries solid reviews from over 1,300 Amazon customers. It includes 4-cups with matching saucers and some espresso spoons to go along with them that you won’t get in today’s lead deal. The overall look is a little bit more typical, but they will get the job done for significantly less.

Be sure to dive into our latest coffee feature for some tips and accessory ideas, then head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchenware discounts. You’ll find ongoing offers on this electric milk frother at $22 along with this iced brewer at $40 off.

More on the Bodum BLÅ Espresso cup set:

The BLÅ Collection – Blue Line – was originally designed by the award-winning architect and designer Grethe Meyer, in 1965. Now, half a century later, we launch this beautiful dinnerware made with exclusive and durable porcelain, as it was intended. Simple, functional, timeless. The shapes and decoration are classic, convenient in the kitchen and beautiful on the dining table. In short, porcelain is a better and more up-to-date material that makes the design more usable in the modern household, using dishwasher, microwave, freezer and oven.

