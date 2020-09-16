Get the relaxation you deserve with this shiatsu massager for $29 (Reg. $50)

Today only, Woot is offering the InvoSpa Shiatsu Back Neck and Shoulder Massager for $28.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 over at Amazon, today’s deal is about $7 under our previous Gold Box mention and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for some enhanced relaxation at home or just for losing up after tough workouts, this model can be used on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, feet, legs, arms, and more. It three speed settings to control eight massage roller balls along with bi-directional movement and optional heat treatment. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $29, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as these personal back massagers get with solid, trusted reviews. But there are some handheld options like this battery-operated HoMedics Quatro Mini massager at just $6.50 or you could opt for the AmazonBasics High-Density Foam Roller if it’s just something for loosening up tight muscles. Now, these options will require significantly more manual labor on your part and don’t fall into the relaxation category as well, but you are saving quite a bit.

While we are on the subject, be sure to check out the new Theragun percussive therapy guns with Apple Health support. Then dig into to our fitness tracker deal hub for even more ways to supplement your health routine.

More on the InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager:

This shoulder massager comes with 4 big nodes and 4 small nodes, which provide deep tissue massages on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, foot, tights, calves, legs, feet and arms – helping your full body parts to release stress, relieve sore muscles, and help you relax. This neck massager pad has 3 speed strength levels, which allow you to get the right and appropriate amount of pressure to relieve your muscle pain.

