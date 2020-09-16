Melissa & Doug Create kits and toys starting from $10 (40% off) + more from $8

Amazon is offering the Melissa & Doug Natural Play and Create Princesses kit for $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $17, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is a princess-themed “play, draw, and create reusable drawing and magnet activity kit.” It contains 54 magnets and a 13-page spiral-bound dry erasable activity book, along with a take-along case that doubles as a play surface made with recycled materials, soy-based inks, and rope handles. The whole thing is designed to encourage artistic play, “creative expression, narrative thinking,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 270 Amazon customers. Head below for more kids’ toy deals from $8.

More Kids’ Toy Deals:

There are a whole lot of notable deals for the kids running right now. Amazon has a series of notable educational toys on sale today from $8, not to mention all of the Green Toys and Fisher-Price deals still live. You’ll also find a host of LEGO building kit deals starting from $3.50 including Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, and Harry Potter sets, among others. But we got our hands on the first Amazon toy list for the holiday shopping season last week as well.

More on the Melissa & Doug Play and Create kit:

Natural Play princess-themed Play, Draw, Create reusable drawing and magnet activity kit

Includes 54 magnets, 5 dry-erase markers with an eraser, built-in magnetic dry erase board, 13-page spiral-bound dry-erase activity book

Pieces store in take-along case made with recycled materials and soy-based inks, with rope handles; open to use as play surface

Promotes fine motor skills, creative expression, narrative thinking

Makes a great gift for preschoolers to school-age kids, ages 3 to 8, for hands-on, screen-free play

