Save up to 67% on Ghost Rider, The Boys, and more at ComiXology from under $1

ComiXology is closing out the work week with its latest sale, taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel Ghost Rider digital graphic novels and single issue reads from $1. Amongst the deals, a great place to get started is on All-New Ghost Rider Vol. 1: Engines of Vengeance at $2.99. Down from its $9 going rate, today’s offer matches the best we’ve seen on a digital copy and saves you 67%. This high-octane graphic novel pits Ghost Rider against two rival sides of an underworld crime war. Head below for additional top picks and even more discounts.

Another notable deals at ComiXology:

The digital graphic novel deals don’t end there, as ComiXology has even more discounts on tap today. If you’ve been enjoying the Prime Original series The Boys, this sale is just for you with various titles starting at under $1. There’s everything here from single issues to more expansive volumes to give you a fill of unique series if you’re stuck waiting each week for a new episode. Shop all of the deals right here.

Then go hit up all of the best magazine deals live right now as we head into the weekend. With various titles including Women’s/Men’s Health, Wired, GQ, and more priced from under $5 per year, now is a great time to dive in.

All-New Ghost Rider synopsis:

With four on the floor, Marvel’s newest Ghost Rider puts vengeance in overdrive! Amid an East Los Angeles neighborhood running wild with gang violence and drug trafficking, Robbie Reyes has been given a new awesome power! But can the teen handle it, or will it drive him to a path of destruction? As a war brews in the criminal underworld, the streets of East LA flare up with drug-fueled gang violence from Dr. Zabo’s power-enhancing narcotics – and Mr. Hyde launches a diabolical plan to expand his underground empire.

