DiscountMags has now kicked-off its fall magazine sale with offers starting from under $5 per year and free shipping across the board. Many of the most popular titles out there are on tap this weekend including, but not limited to, Wired, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Taste of Home, Popular Mechanics, GQ, and many more. There is no sales tax or auto renewals here and be sure to head below for a closer look.

Fall magazine sale:

This is a great opportunity to refresh your subscriptions at a major discount or to give some new reads a try for fall/winter. Just about everything in the sale is at the lowest prices we can find as well.

But some particular standouts from the sale would have to be Men’s and Women’s Health at $4.95 per year each. Regularly as much as $40 a year each, they are currently on sale for $15 and $12+ at Amazon respectively, and are now at the lowest prices we can find. You will, however, find a 4-month $1 trial available for Men’s Health on Amazon right now. Just keep in mind, if you take this route the subscription will get auto-renewed at full price (unlike DiscountMags). So just remember, to manually cancel your Amazon subs before they lapse or you might get charged full price for another 4-months/year.

Another thing to keep in mind, is that the DiscountMags Deals of the Week are still live. So you will find better offers on Runner’s World, Astronomy magazine, Wine Spectator, and Women’s Running right here.

Alongside this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies and our picks for the hottest books to dig into this fall, Amazon also recently unveiled a new Kids+ subscription service. you can learn all about that right here and score 3-months for just $1. Or just head over to our ComiXology hub for huge deals on nearly 3,000 digital Batman comics starting at under $1 and much more.

More on Men’s and Women’s Health:

Fall magazine sale: More on Mens Health — Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life. more on Women’s Health — Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!