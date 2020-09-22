Bag 44% in savings on Amazon’s Rivet Corban Media Cabinet, now $134

- Sep. 22nd 2020 4:48 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Corban Media Cabinet for $134.19 shipped. That’s 44% off what it’s been averaging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $47. Armed with clean lines and sturdy metal legs, this media cabinet is a great way to liven up and add storage to your space. There are two cabinet doors and the entire piece measures 59- by 16- by 31-inches. Assembly is said to take somewhere in the 15- to 30-minute range. Amazon backs this cabinet with a 1-year warranty. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet furniture is reputable.

If you aren’t feeling the look of the media cabinet above, have a look at Amazon’s Rivet Campbell Media Console for $146. It’s now available for over 51% off, making it a worthy contender to Rivet Corban. It boasts three self-closing drawers and a cabinet that’s great for stowing everything from tech accessories to winter garments.

Oh, and for those of you with a dining room table that could stand to be replaced, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now you can snag Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table for $206. Adding this to your home allows you to cash in on $94 in savings while also buying this piece of furniture within $1 of its Amazon low. It features a simplistic design with sturdy steel legs ready to support 150-pounds of weight.

Amazon Rivet Corban Media Cabinet features:

This contemporary media cabinet with clean lines and sturdy metal legs brings a modern flair into any room. The 2 cabinet doors open easily using the pocket pulls, while the cabinet offers plenty of storage space for media components and accessories. The gray tone matches most decors.

