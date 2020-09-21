ASUS’ ROG RGB Mechanical Keyboard upgrades your gaming setup at $110 (22% off)

- Sep. 21st 2020 3:57 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Down from its usual $140 going rate at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and matches the all-time low tracked only a few times before. This ASUS mechanical keyboard comes in either Cherry MX Red or Brown switch variants for upgrading your typing or gaming experience. With RGB lighting also in tow, it is comprised of an aluminum top plate with built-in media controls and macro settings for customizing the experience to your liking. A detachable wrist rest completes the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

Put your savings to work and grab this well-reviewed extended mouse pad for under $14 at Amazon. It’ll provide more than enough room to rest the keyboard on, as well as space for a mouse and other peripherals at your battlestation. Over 9,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Over in our PC gaming guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup without having to pay full price. That includes a deal on HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset at $30, as well as all the details on the new EXO SCUF accessory.

ASUS ROG Strix RGB Keyboard features:

ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe wired mechanical RGB gaming keyboard for FPS games, with Cherry MX switches, aluminum frame, ergonomic wrist rest, and Aura Sync lighting. The compact and frameless design of ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe is ideal for minimalists, or those who simply need more space. The keyboard comes with a detachable cable, making it easier and safer to stow and carry in a backpack. The Type-C cord also doubles as a charging lead for mobile devices while on the go.

