Our exclusive code takes up to $279 off Swellpro’s SplashDrone 3+ Drones

Wellbots is teaming up with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on the Swellpro SplashDrone 3+ Quadcopter starting at $1,055.12 shipped when using code 9TO5LAKE at checkout. Typically fetching $1,199, today’s offer is good for a $144 discount, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. This sale also covers other models which include 4K camera add-ons, payload release, and more at upwards of $279 off. Swellpro’s SplashDrone 3+ delivers a waterproof design that allows it to safely navigate around rivers, the ocean, and even float on water. So if you’re looking to get some scenic footage of the next lakeside camping trip or have other plans, this is up to the task. There’s also built-in GLONASS and GPS capabilities, a 25-minute flight time, and remote with built-in 5-inch FPV display. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 325 customers.

Swellpro SplashDrone 3+ Quadcopter features:

Enhancing and extending the features of the previous SplashDrone 3, the latest SplashDrone 3+ is the most reliable and versatile waterproof drone yet. Coupled with several different payloads such as waterproof gimbal 4K camera GC-3, waterproof payload release with HD FPV live video PL-2, waterproof payload release with 4K camera and 1axis gimbal PL-3, and the upcoming waterproof payload release with low-light camera PL-4. SplashDrone 3+ can be adapted for a wide variety of uses. It is an all-purpose, all-weather, waterproof flying platform.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!