Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C PD GaN Charger $45 (20% off), more

4-Port Fast Charging: Simultaneously charge two laptops, one phone, and one pair of earbuds, automatically optimizing the power supply of the connected devices Extensive Compatibility with Dynamic Detect: Most USB-C devices are compatible including phones, tablets, laptops, etc.

Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, each USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 100W Power Delivery when used on its own, while 45W Power Delivery for each USB-C ports and 12W split between USB-A ports when four ports used together.