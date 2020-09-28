Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C PD GaN Charger $45 (20% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Omnia 100W 4-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger for $45.59 shipped when code AJ3PGRG2 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $57 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounts to over 20% in savings. Delivering 100W of power to your charging setup with four ports in tow, you’re looking at a pair of USB-C ports alongside two 2.4A USB-A slots. It can simultaneously charge four devices with the split power output, or even refuel Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it a versatile charger to have in your setup. Rating are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look at what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of a similar charger from Aukey.
4-Port Fast Charging: Simultaneously charge two laptops, one phone, and one pair of earbuds, automatically optimizing the power supply of the connected devices Extensive Compatibility with Dynamic Detect: Most USB-C devices are compatible including phones, tablets, laptops, etc.
Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, each USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 100W Power Delivery when used on its own, while 45W Power Delivery for each USB-C ports and 12W split between USB-A ports when four ports used together.
