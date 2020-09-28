Folks waited many years for the latest mainline Pokemon RPG, and it looks like new details on Sword and Shield DLC will soon be available. The game’s expansion pack carries two DLC add-on bundles including the already available Isle of Armor and what will likely be the topic of tomorrow’s special Pokemon presentation, The Crown Tundra. Head below for all of the details.

Sword and Shield DLC Details on the way

The official Pokemon Twitter account has now announced a new Pokemon Sword and Shield presentation for tomorrow morning. We know officially that the event will be focusing on Sword and Shield and assume it will likely feature the upcoming and mostly under wraps Crown Tundra add-on. As of right now, we don’t know a whole lot about the new Sword and Shield DLC, but that will likely change in the next 24 hours.

While it would only make sense that tomorrow’s event would focus on the upcoming DLC pack, further confirmation came by way of a Crown Tundra teaser trailer earlier this month. It was an extremely quick clip, but did remind folks the expansion is “coming soon.” This video did not appear to be some kind of strategic upload to prime players for an upcoming announcement at the time, but it certainly is acting as such now.

Not a lot is known about The Crown Tundra Sword and Shield DLC at this time. However, reports suggest it will bring back roughly 100 Pokemon that weren’t included in the base game, much like the Isle of Armor expansion before it. We also know Moltres, Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and the new Calyrex legendary will be making an appearance in The Crown Tundra.

The upcoming event will be taking place tomorrow, September 29, 2020, at 9 a.m. ET, and we will have all of the updates for you right here on 9to5Toys.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it felt like Nintendo would be supporting and adding new content to its long-awaited Pokemon RPG much more than it has thus far, it does look like The Crown Tundra will be a meaty expansion. While a constant string of casual updates, like the seasonal Animal Crossing content, was never expected here, hype on this game seems to be dropping about as fast as the expansion packs. It looks like, The Crown Tundra, which is the second half of the already available $30 expansion pack, will release about a year after the game proper. While that’s not unacceptable or overly delayed, here’s to hoping it injects an exciting bundle of content that propels the powers that be to bring even more content to the latest mainline Pokemon experience in 2021.

In the meantime, dive into our hands-on review for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

