Zinus Shalini Queen Bed Frame stylishly outfits a room at $168 (Reg. $210)

- Sep. 28th 2020 4:48 pm ET

$168
0

Amazon is offering the Zinus Shalini Queen Bed Frame for $167.98 shipped. That’s $42 off the typical rate there is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. This fashionable bed frame features an “easy-as-pie assembly” that’s ready to support up to 700-pounds. During setup you’ll space slats 3.2-inches apart, helping ensure its sturdy enough to forego the need to add a box spring. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

I have a nice chair in my bedroom that gives me a nice place to read, work, and more. You can affordably do the same with Amazon’s Rivet Bayard Accent Chair at $208.50. Believe it or not, this deal shaves a notable 52% off what it’s been averaging. This specific style features charcoal gray upholstery that’s paired with tapered legs.

Add a bit of ambiance with this Rivet Steel Floor Lamp which has fallen to $49. We just spotted this deal, equipping buyers with $50+ in savings. It features an adjustable metal arm that’s dressed up with a metal cone shade and concrete base.

Zinus Shalini Queen Bed Frame features:

With its easy-as-pie assembly, sturdy construction and elegant diamond pattern stitching, the Shalini stands the test of time and makes a stunningly chic addition to your bedroom

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$168
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zinus

About the Author