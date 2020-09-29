Amazon takes up to 40% off top-rated Bluetooth speakers, today only from $19.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wonders Tech via Amazon offers the DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $19.57 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $28. This is the best price we’ve seen this year. At under $20, you can grab this full-featured DOSS speaker with 12-hours of playback and stereo sound backed by 12W of power. Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy your music wirelessly just about anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 33,000 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more speaker deals in today’s sale.

Another standout today is the DOSS E-go II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $25.17. It typically goes for closer to $40. This model differs from the speaker above with a slimmer design, built-in handle, and up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. It’s IPX6 waterproof, so this is a solid option if you’re looking for an on-the-go solution for your music. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on DOSS Bluetooth speakers. Amazon’s latest Echo devices are also being discounted today for the first time as pre-orders start in earnest following last week’s event. You can save upwards of 20% off various models, making it a great time to score Amazon’s newest Echo speakers at a notable discount.

DOSS Touch Wireless features:

Capacitive Touch Control: Easy-to-use touch controls allow you to amplify the mood and energy of the party. Change tracks, volume and pair effortlessly with just a simple touch.

Portable and Versatile: Enjoy high definition stereo sound with impressive volume whether you’re lounging, partying, camping, hiking or biking.

Bluetooth 4.0 Technology: Equipped with advanced technology and compatible with all Bluetooth devices. The speaker also remembers your last device, allowing you to reconnect effortlessly.

Superior Sound Quality: Enjoy your music in 12W full-bodied stereo realized through dual high-performance drivers and unique enhanced bass.

