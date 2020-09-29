Amazon takes up to 40% off top-rated Bluetooth speakers, today only from $19.50

- Sep. 29th 2020 7:47 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wonders Tech via Amazon offers the DOSS Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $19.57 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $28. This is the best price we’ve seen this year. At under $20, you can grab this full-featured DOSS speaker with 12-hours of playback and stereo sound backed by 12W of power. Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy your music wirelessly just about anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 33,000 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more speaker deals in today’s sale.

Another standout today is the DOSS E-go II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $25.17. It typically goes for closer to $40. This model differs from the speaker above with a slimmer design, built-in handle, and up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. It’s IPX6 waterproof, so this is a solid option if you’re looking for an on-the-go solution for your music. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on DOSS Bluetooth speakers. Amazon’s latest Echo devices are also being discounted today for the first time as pre-orders start in earnest following last week’s event. You can save upwards of 20% off various models, making it a great time to score Amazon’s newest Echo speakers at a notable discount.

DOSS Touch Wireless features:

  • Capacitive Touch Control: Easy-to-use touch controls allow you to amplify the mood and energy of the party. Change tracks, volume and pair effortlessly with just a simple touch.
  • Portable and Versatile: Enjoy high definition stereo sound with impressive volume whether you’re lounging, partying, camping, hiking or biking.
  • Bluetooth 4.0 Technology: Equipped with advanced technology and compatible with all Bluetooth devices. The speaker also remembers your last device, allowing you to reconnect effortlessly.
  • Superior Sound Quality: Enjoy your music in 12W full-bodied stereo realized through dual high-performance drivers and unique enhanced bass.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Portable Bluetooth Speakers

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp