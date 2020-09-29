Bring home a Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper at $17 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Kohl’s in multiple colors. While we do see them in the $20 range, they carry a regular price of $30 and are now within $1 of the 2020 low. Perfect for larger gatherings or a quiet date night, this model uses nothing but hot air to pop up to 16-cups of popcorn at a time. Simply load the heating chamber, hit the 1-touch start button, and you’re good to go “in minutes.” The included measuring cup also doubles as a butter melting tray when sitting atop the machine. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is the best price we can find on a comparable electric popper from a brand you would trust. The only real option for a more affordable solution would be something like the Cuisinart Microwave Popcorn Maker at $13, or this no-name option for $9 Prime shipped. While you’ll have to get the microwave going on these two options, they will save you slightly more cash.

More on the Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper:

Quick + easy: Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, for Hot and fresh popcorn in minutes. It’s so easy, even your kids can do it

Healthier: DASH popcorn machine uses hot air (No oil, and no added preservative from microwave bags) to quickly and efficiently pop 16 cups of hot and fresh popcorn. Perfect for parties, large group gatherings, or a quiet date night in

Multifunctional: the included measuring cup doubles as a butter melting tray on the top of the machine – add a tablespoon of butter while your popcorn pops, and pour once melted for movie theater-style, fresh popcorn

