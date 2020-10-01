ComiXology is following up its Marvel Civil War II sale from earlier in the week with a new collection of discounted DC graphic novels starting at under $1. In its DC Events sale, you’ll find a variety of titles centered around epic team-ups, multi-part stories, and more. Amongst all of the deals, a great place to get started and our top pick is on The Multiversity Deluxe Edition for $5.99. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer amounts to 70% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and matches the lowest we’ve seen to date on a digital copy. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. This 450-page graphic novel throws you into one of the biggest adventures in DC’s history as a whole roster of heroes from alternative Earths of the DC Multiverse join together. Head below the fold for more of our top picks from the DC Events sale.

Other top DC Events sale picks include:

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals. That’s alongside all of the other deals you’ll find in our ComiXology guide.

Outside of digital comic books, our media guide is packed with plenty of other deals to take advantage of. If you’re after a new book to expand the fall reading list, Amazon’s First Reads October eBook freebies just went live today, which are joined by an ongoing discount on 1-year of Economist magazine at $48.

The Multiversity Deluxe Edition synopsis:

The biggest adventure in DC’s history is here! Join visionary writer Grant Morrison, today’s most talented artists, and a cast of unforgettable heroes from 52 alternative Earths of the DC Multiverse! Prepare to meet the Vampire League of Earth-43, the Justice Riders of Earth-18, Superdemon, Doc Fate, the super-sons of Superman and Batman, the rampaging Retaliators of Earth-8, the Atomic Knights of Justice, Dino-Cop, Sister Miracle, Lady Quark and the latest, greatest Super Hero of Earth-Prime: YOU!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!