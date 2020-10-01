Logitech’s Qi-enabled G502 Lightspeed mouse hits $120 (20% off), more from $70

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $119.99 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s flagship gaming mouse delivers eSports-grade performance with a Hero 16,000DPI sensor and 11 programmable buttons for customizing the experience. Where it really stands out from other peripherals is the built-in PowerPlay functionality that lets it pair with a compatible Qi mouse pad for wireless charging. Otherwise, its Lightspeed connectivity delivers 60-hours of gameplay per charge, and tunable weights round out the notable features. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $69.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for 30% in savings, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This offering sports a similar feature set to the lead deal centered around a Hero 16K sensor, 15 programable buttons, and a Lightspeed or Bluetooth connectivity. The main trade-offs here being a lack of wireless charging or the tunable design. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,200 shoppers.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking an Amazon all-time low on Logitech’s G203 LIGHTSYNC Mouse at $30, alongside some additional peripherals from the brand starting at $14. This morning, we also spotted a gaming headset on sale for just $17 alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide right now.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed mouse features:

G502 is the best gaming mouse from Logitech G, completely redesigned from the inside out with Light speed wireless and power play compatibility so you can game faster and more accurately, The G502 light speed PC gaming mouse is built with superfast 1 ms wireless connectivity and a next gen Hero sensor delivering 16K DPI class leading performance and energy efficient up to 60 hours of uninterrupted gaming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!