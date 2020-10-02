WD’s easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive sees first price cut to $230 (Save 26%)

- Oct. 2nd 2020 11:46 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the WD easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $229.99 shipped. Usually fetching $310, today’s offer saves you 26% and marks the first price cut we’ve seen on this model. For comparison, this is $40 under the price of the 12TB model right now. Ideal for expanding your backup server, NAS, or media setup, WD’s 14TB hard drive sports a desktop form-factor with a refreshed design. It packs USB 3.0 connectivity for pairing with your Mac, and the same enterprise-level drives on the inside that we’ve seen from the easystore lineup in the past. Having just been released last week, reviews are still rolling in. But other capacity WD easystore drives are backed by 4.7+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers. More details down below.

Opt for the WD 8TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive at $145 and make out for less than the lead deal while still upgrading your storage capacity. You aren’t getting quite the same value here as the featured option, but will still bring 8TB of USB 3.0 storage to your setup.

And while we’re talking media server upgrades, yesterday’s $121 discount on QNAP’s latest 6-Bay NAS is still live. Rocking dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports and support for up to 96TB of storage, this deal is worth a closer look at $649. We’re also still seeing several other QNAP NAS on sale from $300, as well.

WD easystore 14TB Hard Drive features:

Find a reliable storage solution for large files with this WD easystore external desktop hard drive. The USB 3.0 interface and backward-compatibility with USB 2.0 offer broad connectivity, while the automatic backup solution reduces the risk of data loss. This WD easystore external desktop hard drive features a 14TB capacity to provide ample space for videos and photos.

