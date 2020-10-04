JBL’s RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker drops to new Amazon low of $149 (Save 40%)

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. JBL’s Pulse 4 stands out from your average Bluetooth speaker with the inclusion of multicolor ambient lighting. You’ll also enjoy 360-degree audio playback alongside 12-hour battery life and an IPX7 waterproof design. Plus, those with other JBL speakers will be able to sync them to Pulse 4 with the brand’s Party Boost feature. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 695 customers. Head below for more.

Score a more affordable way to rock out this summer with Anker’s Soundcore Flare 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $69 at Amazon and features 24-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio as well as IPX7 water-resistance and more.

Don’t forget that JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is still seeing a 22% discount down to $140 right now. That’s alongside a collection of other speakers and headphones from the brand starting at $40, giving you an assortment of audio accessories to pick up without paying full price.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

