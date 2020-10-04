JBL’s RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker drops to new Amazon low of $149 (Save 40%)

- Oct. 4th 2020 9:22 am ET

Get this deal
$250 $149
0

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. JBL’s Pulse 4 stands out from your average Bluetooth speaker with the inclusion of multicolor ambient lighting. You’ll also enjoy 360-degree audio playback alongside 12-hour battery life and an IPX7 waterproof design. Plus, those with other JBL speakers will be able to sync them to Pulse 4 with the brand’s Party Boost feature. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 695 customers. Head below for more.

Score a more affordable way to rock out this summer with Anker’s Soundcore Flare 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $69 at Amazon and features 24-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio as well as IPX7 water-resistance and more. 

Don’t forget that JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is still seeing a 22% discount down to $140 right now. That’s alongside a collection of other speakers and headphones from the brand starting at $40, giving you an assortment of audio accessories to pick up without paying full price.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$250 $149
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go