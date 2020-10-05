Next up, we are taking a closer look at the 2020 Amazon Small Business Gift Guide. After seeing what its tech, home, beauty, and toy sections have to offer, it’s time to dive into some of the smaller operations Amazon is celebrating this year and the plethora of interesting goodies they come along with. Amazon’s small business top picks are spread across several product categories this year with loads of gift ideas under $50 and even a $10 Prime Day credit. Head below for everything.

Amazon Small Business Gift Guide 2020:

The 2020 Amazon Small Business Gift Guide spans multiple product categories in celebration of “inspiring entrepreneurs.” This includes gifts under $50, toys, kitchenware, items for your pets, books, jewelry, stocking stuffers, and much more.

Score a $10 Prime Day credit:

As part of this year’s Small Business Gift Guide, Amazon is now offering a special Prime day promotion. Those who spend $10 on select small businesses featured in this year’s guide will receive a $10 Prime Day credit on their account:

You will find all of the eligible small businesses on this landing page, but be sure to jump in before October 12, 2020 when the promotion shuts down. Speaking of Prime Day credit, you can also score an extra $10 on your account with these Whole Foods and Amazon retail promotions. Get more tips and tricks for Prime Day shopping right here.

Gifts Under $50:

One of Amazon’s highlights of this year’s Small Business Gift Guide is the Gifts Under $50 section. This is a great place to find some unique gifts that won’t the break bank including everything from this Wooden box covered Bonsai Tree Seed Starter Kit and a Coffee Gator steel gooseneck kettle (we are expecting to see plenty of these on sale this year from multiple brands) to Bourbon Lip Balm and much more right here.

You’ll find all of the Amazon Small Business Gift Guide Gifts Under $50 picks here.

Tech Highlights:

It’s not all craft goods, handmade decor items, and homemade goodies though, there is some interesting tech on display. While the Furbo Dog camera kit appeared in the smart home section of Amazon’s guides this year, the new 2020 Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with a treat dispenser is on display in the small business category this year. That sits alongside the Pawple Automatic Pet Feeder, leaving us with a very high chance of some big-time upcoming discounts on pet-focused technology as early as next week for Prime Day.

Other tech appearing in the Small Business Guide 2020 Edition includes the Remo+ RemoBell Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Camera and even the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit. but you’ll want to make sure you check out the smart home and Amazon toy guides for even more when it comes to intelligent home security and STEAM kits.

Browse through more of the 2020 Amazon Small Business Gift Guide tech picks right here.

Amazon stocking stuffers:

The stocking stuffer section also features some great low-cost gift ideas starting from just $5.50. You’ll find travel mugs like the CARIVINO Luxury Wine Tumbler with cork coasters or the Rifle Paper CO. AirPods Cases, camping goods, personal care items, and much more. These Carter and Rose ceramic/wood air plant planters are worth a closer look as well.

You can check out all of the Small Business Gift Guide stocking stuffers on this landing page.

Amazon 2020 Gift Guides:

Here are all of the details you need for Prime Day 2020 as well as our tips and tricks post for maximizing your savings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!