Govee’s 33-foot RGB LED strip works with Alexa + Assistant at under $31

- Oct. 6th 2020 4:58 pm ET

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Wi-FI RGB LED Light Strip for $30.79 shipped with the code X4U974VZ at checkout. Down from $44, today’s deal drops nearly $15 off this LED strip and makes it one of the best prices that we’ve tracked recently. You’ll find that the Govee app has plug-ins for both Alexa and Assistant, delivering simple and easy to use voice commands for smart home integrations. Since it connects to your Wi-Fi, you’ll even be able to control it from anywhere in your home, be it close to the strip or far away. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If 32.8-feet is a bit longer than what you’re looking for, well, Govee has its individually-addressable RGBIC LED strip on sale right now as well. Down to $24, you’re saving $10 from its regular rate and getting a higher-end experience here. It’s only 16.4-feet long, but it still offers Alexa and Assistant tie-ins.

Further expand the capabilities of your smart home when grabbing an Amazon Echo Show 5 at its lowest price ever. Right now, it’s down to $45, delivering both a smart display and speaker for your house.

Govee Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant: Use simple conversation starters to turn on and off, dim or brighten and swap to your favorite color, currently compatible with Echo and Google Home. Decorate your colorful Christmas ambiance with voice control 32.8ft light strips (2x5m).

